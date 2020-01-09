Pooja, What is this Behaviour? Kal Penn Cracks the Most ‘Bigg Boss’ Joke on Nikki Haley’s Views on US-Iran

International politics, desi joke. Well, that’s Kal Penn for you. And of all the places that a ‘Bigg Boss’ joke could be cracked, it ended up on a subject of US-Iran relationship. And that’s Twitter for you.

Following the death of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander assassinated by the United States force in Baghdad, tension has been brewing in the Middle East.

This move on the US side has drawn strong criticisms and condemnation from leaders worldwide who believe that the repercussions of the strike will further escalate the tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a 45-second clip of Nikki Haley, an Indian American, who is also a Republican and the Former Governor of South Carolina is doing rounds on social media, where she speaks to Fox News about her "thoughts on what the death of Soleimani means for Iran."

She said that the Iranian government didn't see this coming and thought they can go on doing multiple strikes, but when it got to the Americans, the Donald Trump is never going to allow that to happen.

Referring to the former Iranian military commander, she said, "You could see Ayatollah (Iran's supreme leader) crying because that was his number one strategist, who has literally told all of the proxies in all the countries who to kill, when to kill and how to kill. And that guys is gone."

Haley ends her speech with a questions for the Iranian forces, "Now what?"

My thoughts on what the death of Soleimani means for Iran. pic.twitter.com/uUCW3oSfdW — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

The video immediately caught the eye of Kal Penn, an American comedian, who said, "Pooja what is this behaviour?"

Pooja what is this behavior? — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 7, 2020

"As a fan" of Kal Penn, Haley replied, "That is hysterical. Proud of the work you do."

As a fan, that is hysterical. Proud of the work you do. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Clearly, Haley failed to catch the taunt.

Who is the 'Pooja', Penn meant?

Pooja Mishra was one of Bigg Boss Season 5's contestants, who often came under the scanner for her rough behaviour. She was fierce, angry, and animated through the season. A video of her misbehaving with her housemates went viral and was captioned, "Pooja what is this behaviour?".

There, you get it now? However, netizens didn't miss the chance of reminding Haley that she in't praised for her thoughts, instead she is being trolled. They were also vexed about the leader's politics.

It's not a compliment, Nimrata! — Amelia_Bedelia (@BostonBedelia) January 8, 2020

Fyi this is from Bigg boss (big brother )indian version @NikkiHaley — Ravideep singh (@_Ravideep_) January 7, 2020

Pretty sure that's not a compliment, Comrade Nikki. — Tessa (@TessaTeresa68) January 8, 2020

You've really fallen to Trump's level, Nikki. Congrats on hitting bottom. — Laura Robinson (@noconflictof) January 8, 2020

If you think this is going to improve your standing in the community, think again. — Arjun S. Nair (@SaxySaxMan9001) January 7, 2020

Kal Penn is not proud of you anymore. — KWHoffman (@kw_hoffman) January 8, 2020

No one’s proud of you. — Chanel’s Ghost (@GhostingChanel) January 7, 2020

You’ve totally eroded your reputation and legacy for a political party and you’ll take that to your grave. History books will write of people like you as an example of what NOT to be. — Bastard of the South💭 (@hung_dinger) January 7, 2020

