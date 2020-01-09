Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Pooja, What is this Behaviour? Kal Penn Cracks the Most 'Bigg Boss' Joke on Nikki Haley's Views on US-Iran

Who is the 'Pooja', Penn meant?

Who is the 'Pooja', Penn meant?

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Pooja, What is this Behaviour? Kal Penn Cracks the Most ‘Bigg Boss’ Joke on Nikki Haley’s Views on US-Iran
Who is the 'Pooja', Penn meant?

International politics, desi joke. Well, that’s Kal Penn for you. And of all the places that a ‘Bigg Boss’ joke could be cracked, it ended up on a subject of US-Iran relationship. And that’s Twitter for you.

Following the death of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander assassinated by the United States force in Baghdad, tension has been brewing in the Middle East.

This move on the US side has drawn strong criticisms and condemnation from leaders worldwide who believe that the repercussions of the strike will further escalate the tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a 45-second clip of Nikki Haley, an Indian American, who is also a Republican and the Former Governor of South Carolina is doing rounds on social media, where she speaks to Fox News about her "thoughts on what the death of Soleimani means for Iran."

She said that the Iranian government didn't see this coming and thought they can go on doing multiple strikes, but when it got to the Americans, the Donald Trump is never going to allow that to happen.

Referring to the former Iranian military commander, she said, "You could see Ayatollah (Iran's supreme leader) crying because that was his number one strategist, who has literally told all of the proxies in all the countries who to kill, when to kill and how to kill. And that guys is gone."

Haley ends her speech with a questions for the Iranian forces, "Now what?"

The video immediately caught the eye of Kal Penn, an American comedian, who said, "Pooja what is this behaviour?"

"As a fan" of Kal Penn, Haley replied, "That is hysterical. Proud of the work you do."

Clearly, Haley failed to catch the taunt.

Who is the 'Pooja', Penn meant?

Pooja Mishra was one of Bigg Boss Season 5's contestants, who often came under the scanner for her rough behaviour. She was fierce, angry, and animated through the season. A video of her misbehaving with her housemates went viral and was captioned, "Pooja what is this behaviour?".

There, you get it now? However, netizens didn't miss the chance of reminding Haley that she in't praised for her thoughts, instead she is being trolled. They were also vexed about the leader's politics.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
