Poonam Pandey Was Detained For Shooting 'Obscene' Video in Goa, Indians are Desperately Googling For it

On Thursday, actor Poonam Pandey was detained for 'obscenity' over her viral video that was shot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village of Goa, police said. The complaint was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the dam.

Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said Pandey will be summoned for questioning. “A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video,” the officer said.

Amid the controversy, Indians are headed to Google to see the video that led to the controversy. The top five queries on Google are: Poonam Pandey Goa Video, Poonam Pandey Chapoli Dam, Chapoli Dam, Poonam Pandey Halloween surprise and Poonam Pandey Shoot Goa. The google search trend comes at a time when most people and political leaders are condemning Pandey's video for being 'obscene'. Looks like social media outrage doesn't sync with Google search history for many.

Under the related topics tab on Google trends, people are looking for Chapoli Dam, Goa, Milind Soman, among others.

Model Milind Soman recently shared a picture of him on his 55th birthday where he was seen running on beach, completely naked. Many on Twitter, including film-maker and screenwriter Apurva Asrani, called out the dual approach to the two incidents. While Poona Pandey has been arrested over the 'obscene' video, Milind Soman was praised by his fans for fitness goals.

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

1. Milind Soman ran naked on the beach on his birthday todayPeople: "oMg king, mY inspiration, daddy" 2. FIR against Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video in GoaPeople: "R@ndi Saali, slut, wh0re, very bad, what effect will it have on society " — Ubaid-uWu (@Tum_hi_Hoe) November 4, 2020

Milind Soman runs nude on Goa beach... doesn't get arrested#PoonamPandey shoots a nude video on Goa beach...gets arrestedPoonam Pandey be like pic.twitter.com/7mtQ5o8Ah9 — MOGAMBO KHUSH HUA (@MOGAMBO_TWEETS) November 5, 2020

Milind Soman Praised, Poonam Pandey Booked: Hypocrisy at its bestWhile Milind Soman shared a nude photo, Poonam Pandey has been slapped with an FIR for an alleged vulgar video. #justice4PoonamPandey #PoonamPandey #isupportpoonampandey pic.twitter.com/sRqi7bttOt — Darawani Mamta (@AnnaBilla420) November 5, 2020

Photos from the provocative shoot featuring Pandey, held at the Chapoli dam in Canacona sub district, had gone viral earlier this week, which sparked protests in the area, with ruling and opposition party members staging a protest on Thursday, demanding action against police officials permitting the shoot.

The protestors had threatened to close down the town of Canacona for a day, while demanding action for the alleged dereliction of duty on part of the police.

"Police inspector in-charge of the Canacona police station Tukaram Chavan has been suspended," Deputy Superintendent of Police Nelson Albuquerque told the protestors in Canacona.

On Wednesday, police also filed an FIR, first against unknown persons and then against Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, after receiving nearly half a dozen written complaints regarding the controversial photoshoot.