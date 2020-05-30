'Poor Fact Checkers': White House Lashes Out at Twitter as It Flags Trump's 'THUGS' Tweet

The White House lashed out at Twitter for flagging US President Donald Trump's tweet on Minneapolis protests over unarmed American-African man George Floyd's killing.

Taking note of the violent protests, Trump had earlier said, "I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right....."

In a following tweet he said, "....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

After Trump's tweet created a furor, Twitter flagged the post stating, "it violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence." It also stated, "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible".

However, lashing out at Twitter, the White House said, "The President did not glorify violence. He clearly condemned it. "@Jack



and Twitter's biased, bad-faith "fact-checkers" have made it clear: Twitter is a publisher, not a platform."

But this didn't sit well with people, who took a jibe at the authority saying, while "America is in chaos and the whitehouse twitter account is complaining about being oppressed by Twitter."

America is in chaos and the whitehouse twitter account is complaining about being oppressed by twitter https://t.co/vQm3g4hWtP — RThockey (@RThockey) May 29, 2020

coronavirus deaths: 100,000 and counting



unemployment: over 20%



minnesota: cops murdering people on video



donald: why is twitter oppressing me?! — RThockey (@RThockey) May 29, 2020

If Trump doesn't like the rules, he can leave. No one is forcing him or the White House to use Twitter. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 29, 2020

You don't condemn violence by escalating violence and encouraging the killing of citizens.



Go home, White House. You're drunk. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) May 29, 2020

The whole world is laughing at us. — Julia Overbeck (@juliaoverbeck) May 29, 2020



