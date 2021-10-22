People experimenting with food is one of the most popular forms of content on social media recently. Adding itself to the list of bizarre recipes is one that involves two of our favourite snacks – popcorn and eggs. Popcorns are the go-to snack for various events and occasions. Similarly, eggs are the go-to snacks for all kinds of appetites. A user on Instagram named Scott thought of combining these two and shared the video of this preparation on his account ‘scottsreality’. The video starts with an egg lying in a pan. The person then pours a bowl full of kernels into the pan, cracks the egg open, and turns on the flame. He also added oil for the condiments to fry properly. A few minutes later, the kernels start popping, and the video ends with the pan full of ‘Egg Popcorn’. Sharing the reel of this recipe’s development, Scott, in the caption, wrote, “Another edible food you guys have begged me to do. Would you eat this?”

Watch the reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@scottsreality_)

Since shared, the reel has been viewed by more than 45 lakh people and has received multiple comments by netizens. “Nonsense! What’s the egg for?” wrote one user. Another wrote, “No popcorns from now on.” One user asked, “Is it good, though?”

Scott’s Instagram account is filled with such unusual cooking videos, wherein, sometimes, the ingredients do not even fall in the category of food.

This reel is of him frying fries, along with the wrap they are in:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@scottsreality_)

Here is him cooking a book. A BOOK!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@scottsreality_)

Sometimes videos of cooking normal food also grace the profile:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@scottsreality_)

Scott has amassed 471,000 followers with his quirky recipes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.