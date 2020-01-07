Popcorn Stuck in Tooth Causes Life-Threatening Infection, Man Requires Open Heart Surgery

A firefighter from England, who attempted to remove a popcorn piece stuck in his back tooth using multiple objects, developed a gum-infection later that led him to go through an open heart surgery.

Adam Martin, a father of three, got the popcorn stuck while watching a movie with his wife in September. For three days, he could not fish out the piece. According to Fox News, the 41-year-old used varied objects such as a pen lid, a toothpick, a piece of wire and even a metal nail in a bid to ease him of the discomfort.

Not only he was unsuccessful in fishing out the popcorn but also damaged his gum in the process. A week later of the incident, he began to suffer from night sweats, fatigue and headaches.

Fox News reported that Martin initially thought he was suffering from flu but later learned his symptoms were signs of endocarditis, or an infection of the endocardium. According to Mayocllinic, endocardium is the inner lining of the heart chambers and heart valves.

Doctors primarily shrugged off the severity of his condition but Martin knew something “was not right at all.”

According to Fox News, he had to undergo a seven-hour-long open heart surgery to repair his mitral valve and also replace his aortic valve. It was hard for him to believe that he reached so close to death for “something so trivial.”

Speaking to Fox News, his wife, Helen (38) said Adam’s infection could have been easily treated with antibiotics if it was detected earlier. She advised everyone to get “any sign of a toothache, bleeding gums..checked out” as the gums serve as “a bacterial highway” to one’s heart.

