Pope Francis Admits Nuns and Priests Watch Porn, Internet Reacts

Pope Francis, speaking to priests and seminarians studying in Rome, issued a simple warning against “digital pornography.” The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church has stated his opinion against online pornography. He called it a temptation that “weakens the priestly heart.” This was a response to a question he was asked about how digital and social media should be best used.

In a transcript published by the Vatican on Wednesday, Pope Francis said, “Each of you think if you’ve had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many laywomen, and even priests and nuns.” He added, “I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse: that’s already degeneracy. But of the more ‘normal’ pornography.”

“The devil enters from there,” he warned and added, “It weakens the priestly heart.”

Social media users took to Twitter to react to the statement made by Pope Francis. Safe to say most were confused about the statement. Others, however, had a hilarious take on the entire situation. A user wrote, “Pope Francis said even priests and nuns watch porn but warned ‘this is how the devil enters.’ Is this Devil observable, audible, tastable and touchable?”

Another comment read, “Interesting message coming from the CEO of the corporation to his employees.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user joked, “Pope Francis is warning that even ‘normal porn’ can weaken the soul. Plus it can bore you to tears.”

While the Pope admitted he himself does not use or own a mobile phone, he urged others to use it for better communication. First, he cautioned against obsessively watching the news and listening to music that distracts from one’s work. Then he took a more serious approach. Cautioning seminarians that the heart the receives Jesus every day cannot take in pornographic content. He asked the seminarians to delete such things from their mobile phones. It was to keep away from the temptation.

Previously too, Pope Francis had condemned pornography. In June, he called it “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women.”

