TV Show 'Friends' Turns Reality: 7 Girlfriends Buy Mansion Where They Will Retire Together

If you are a fan of the popular American sitcom 'Friends' and have aspirations of living with them sometime in the future, you will absolutely love what these women from China have managed to do.

What started as a joke soon turned into a reality for seven best friends.

Back in 2008, the friends had decided they would all grow old together in a dream house in China when they retire.

The fantasy soon turned into a reality when the girls stumbled upon a property in the suburbs of Guangzhou and decided to renovate it to fulfill their dream.

Following renovations worth almost four crore rupees, their three-storey mansion is now complete, replete with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, airy tea pavilion and a massive kitchen and swimming pool.

Daily Mail published a story, where they cited a Yitiao interaction with one of the friends Jin Du, who said that the friends had decided to get together when they were 60 and live their retired life together.

Notably, according to Jin, they had met 20 years ago at work and became lifelong friends. The women are in their thirties now.

The house, located some 70 kilometres from Guanzhou's city centre is surrounded by paddy fields, a long dining table for the women and seven bedrooms on the second floor.

The friends also built a pavilion in the middle of the field, which connects to their mansion via a bamboo walkway.

[caption id="attachment_2218249" align="alignnone" width="875"] Image Credits: Yitiao[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2218247" align="alignnone" width="875"] Image Credits: Yitiao[/caption]

During the interaction Jin revealed that they wanted to cook, "have barbecues in the fields, sing and collect food from the village."

The seven women have also made a pact that each will master a skill that would be useful to their loves in retirement and plan to come together and live in the house when their children have all grown up.'