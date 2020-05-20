Popular Indian EDM Duo 'Lost Stories' Selected For YouTube's Foundry Class of 2020

EDM duo Lost Stories, comprising Mumbaikars Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta, has been selected for YouTube's Foundry Class of 2020.

The program supports independent artists at early stages of their careers, providing them with marketing and promotion as well as development support and tools to help set them up for long-term success.

Happy to be part of the initiative, Rishab said:

"To be the first Indians to be chosen for this prestigious program is a proud moment for us and our dream to take India to the world will gain momentum with the support. With Foundry's support, we hope to create a mood for our content and add story's contextual elements to our YouTube content. We hope that Indian music elevates with the Lost Stories sound and it gains a huge fan base on a global scale."

The Class of 2020 also includes the names like Los Angeles singer-songwriter Adam Melchor, Puerto Rican trap artist Eladio Carrion, and Brooklyn experimentalist Gabriel Garzon-Montano among others.

"Our goal for the next several years is to release as much new music as possible. We would love to use our signature ethnic Indian sound and ensure that it reaches audiences in every part of the globe," an overjoyed Prayag expressed.