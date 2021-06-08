Popular Nail-Art Salon Allegedly Used Live Fish In False Nails

The nail art business has flourished a lot across the globe, with new techniques to manicure and pamper nails to attract everyone widely. Nowadays, nail artists are not just limited to getting beautiful and coloured with nail polish, but it’s way above that. Manicurists try out various fancy ways to keep their customer’s nails eye-appealing throughout. Their work, experiments and dedication are often appreciated too. But a nail-art salon went a little too far with the experiment and landed themselves in trouble. The salon is popularly famous as “Nail Sunny" which decided to come up with an idea of fish therapy. The ideas were inspired by the fish tank platform shoes — that was quite popular in the 1970s -the salon inserted a live fish inside a false nail. The entire process of ‘Aquarium Manicure’ was shared on their official Instagram handle but has now been deleted after it created outrage.

Let’s give you a brief of how the process of aquarium manicure is carried out. At first, the nail extension is created and kept side. The customer’s nails are perfectly manicured by cleaning them from all sides and filing them. In the next step, the extension is put over the nail, after which the tiny fish is picked along with some water. The fish was later removed, as it was just for the purpose of experimenting.

The video went viral on social media for obvious reasons. Though the idea was innovative, people created outrage and demanded action against the salon. Through the caption on the post, the salon informed that no fishes were harmed but it was too little to calm down people.

Animal rights organisations like PETA also jumped into the controversy and duly condemned the video. In an interview with Metro, PETA’s director Elisa Allen said that using animals for beauty accessories is “sad and stupid." She said that there is no excuse for ripping sensitive fishes out of their natural habitats and locking them into the artificial enclosure.

Allen further said that the local authorities should be informed about the salon and strict action should be taken against them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here