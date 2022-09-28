Popular YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra Aka 'SkyLord' Dies in Road Accident

Popular YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra, also known as SkyLord to the Free Fire players on social media platform YouTube, died after receiving severe injuries in a road accident. This happened while he was on a biking tour on Monday. As per Dainik Bhaskar, he was on an “MP Tourism Riding Tour” when the incident took place. He was reportedly rammed by a truck near Sohagpur on the Narmadapuram-Pipariya state highway on Sunday afternoon at around 2 pm.

As the news of his demise broke, people took to social media to express their grief. “Don’t leave hope we will try to save more skylords with retweet this tweet. Miss you skylord aka- Abhiyuday Mishra,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, ” In a tragic incident, popular Free Fire creator Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained during an accident on September 26.”

Hailing from Indore, Mishra has 1.49 million and 353K subscribers on YouTube and Instagram, respectively. His journey was sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, which was flagged off on September 21 from Khajuraho. The event was scheduled to cover four tiger reserves and popular tourist spots, including, Khajuraho, Amarkantak, Panarpani, and Bhopal.

The event was scheduled to end on September 27 on the occasion of World Tourism Day, a day after his death.

It happened when the bikers reached Pachmarhi and were heading towards Madhai. This is when a truck coming from the direction of Pipariya hit the YouTuber from the back. He was then immediately rushed to a nearby Community Health Center (CHC). After his condition worsened, he was shifted to Narmadapuram and later he succumbed to his wounds while being transported to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal.

Police has registered a case against the truck driver.

