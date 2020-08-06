Porn Interrupts Zoom Hearing of Twitter Hacking Suspect, Attorney's Reaction Goes Viral

The online bond hearing for a Florida teen accused of hacking prominent Twitter accounts was interrupted Wednesday by rap music and pornographic videos from users who apparently disguised their names.

The interruptions including one by a user who shared a screen and took over the hearing with a porn video forced Hillsborough County Judge Christopher C. Nash to temporarily halt the session for Graham Ivan Clark, 17.

Nash reopened the hearing, but the users continued their disruptions. He ultimately declined to lower Clark’s bail, which was set at $725,000 when he was arrested on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Clark was the mastermind of the scheme that hacked accounts of celebrities and politicians, and sent tweets from their accounts seeking payments of Bitcoin, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Predictably, the Zoom hearing for the 17-year-old alleged Twitter hacker in Fla. was bombed multiple times, with the final bombing of a pornhub clip ending the zoom portion of the proceedings. — briankrebs (@briankrebs) August 5, 2020

How the judge in charge of the proceeding didn't think to enable settings that would prevent people from taking over the screen is beyond me. My guess is he didn't know he could. This guy's reaction sums it up. pic.twitter.com/Zz9aVc5iIg — briankrebs (@briankrebs) August 5, 2020

BTW, the pornhub clip was fairly tame. Imagine child porn being streamed in a court proceeding. I'm sure I wasn't the only attendee video recording the hearing. Right there you'd be guilty of possession of CP. Judges holding hearings over Zoom need to get a clue. — briankrebs (@briankrebs) August 5, 2020

The video from the incident spread like wildfire on Twitter and Andrew Warren, state attorney for Florida, summed up the disruption with his reaction.

That is apparently my "someone just interrupted our court proceeding with pornography" face. First and hopefully last time I ever make it. — Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL) August 5, 2020

Many netizens, however, were left dumbfounded as to how the authorities needed to get a "grip" over technology and Zoom before attending future hearings on the video-conferencing app.

We need people that would know how to work with technology in government offices. — Revolutionist (@ProgressiveIcon) August 5, 2020

Even before the hearing officially began it was clear that the event would likely be “zoom bombed.” That’s because while participants were muted by default, they were free to unmute their microphones and transmit their own video streams to the channel. 🙄 — KansoConnection (@canandaigua80) August 5, 2020

imagine a judge who can't use zoom deciding your fate in a hacking case — Sumiflow (@Sumiflow) August 5, 2020

Clear case of user error. They just need a good moderator. That's what I do for my job- moderate legal hearings. Besides using password protection and the waiting room feature, you can lock the meeting once everyone is present. Problem solved. — Cerebrum Dentata (@CerebrumDentata) August 5, 2020

Clark’s attorney, David Weisbrok, argued it wasn’t reasonable to set bail at six times the amount his client is accused of stealing. Lawyers have said he has $3 million in Bitcoin under his control, the newspaper reported.

Prosecutors had sought to have Clark held on $30 million, which is $1 million for each charge Clark faces 17 counts of communications fraud, 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information, and one count each of organized fraud of more than $5,000 and accessing computers or electronic devices without authority.

Officials said Clark poses a threat to society if he has access to a computer. The state attorney’s office is prosecuting him as an adult.

They want Clark to prove the money he puts up for bail was obtained legitimately rather than through criminal activity.

Two other men also were charged in the case. Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, United Kingdom, and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, were charged separately last week in California federal court.

Fazelis father told The Associated Press on Friday that he's absolutely certain his son is innocent.

He's a very good person, very honest, very smart and loyal, Mohamad Fazeli said. We are as shocked as everybody else. Im sure this is a mix-up.

Federal court records didn't list attorneys for Sheppard or Fazeli.

During the high-profile security breach on July 15, authorities say, tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, also were hacked.

(With AP inputs)