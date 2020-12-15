'Porn Parody?' KFC Made a Rom-Com Movie About 'Sexy' Founder Colonel Sanders

What's better than fried chicken? A movie about it, of course.

In what is being widely deemed as a brilliant marketing gimmick, KFC (a brand that certainly needs no introduction) announced that it would be sponsoring a mini-movie on Lifetime. The movie, titled 'A Recipe For Seduction', is as intriguing as it sounds -- it is based on KFC's iconic founder, Harland Sanders. Yes, you guessed it, it is the man on the logo.

The movie plot is probably as commercial as it gets, but who cares? It features a lot of fried chicken. Harland Sanders, played by Mario Lopez, moves into a house where he meets the young heiress. She eventually falls for him and rejects a suitor her mother had chosen for her.

Here's the trailer:

And Twitter had mixed thoughts about this:

I need to have a word with a few people https://t.co/BuYecX57E2 — Bradley Krause (@bradley_krause) December 8, 2020

This legit looks like a porn parody... https://t.co/Y6ihYM0kJG — BEERube (@BEER_ube) December 8, 2020

Who had 'KFC-themed rom-com starring Mario Lopez as sexy Colonel Sanders' on their 2020 bingo card? https://t.co/XapDgpu2jg — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 7, 2020

My daughter and I argued over dinner last night about whether or not Mario Lopez counts as "sexy" Colonel Sanders.I'm team Sexy Mario. — Rhino (@RhinoReally) December 9, 2020

While the events portrayed in the movie are fictitious, it turns out the makers took inspiration from Colonel Sanders' real life.

Sanders had quite the reputation of being a womanizer, as The Washington Post writes. He divorced his first wife to marry Claudia Price, who had lived and worked with him as his mistress while he worked in a gas station. Claudia, as many may not know, had a crucial role to play in Sanders' empire. In fact, Sanders and Claudia together developed the recipe for fried chicken which is now a favourite around the world.

Journalist Adam Chandler also shared a few anecdotes about the fried chicken mogul and his womanising habits:

Sanders was often said to be a womanizer. One indelicate, oft-printed story about the Sanders household is that his first wife wasn't into intimacy beyond procreation, which is (frankly) more info than anyone needs to know about The Colonel. — Adam Chandler (@AllMyChandler) December 7, 2020

In an article for Slate, Chandler wrote in details about who Colonel Sanders was really. Turns out, there were two things he really liked - to cuss and women. Chandler also wrote that the Colonel had a history of adultery and womanising which may almost be termed as harassment today.

In his tweets, Chandler wrote, "Sanders was often said to be a womanizer. One indelicate, oft-printed story about the Sanders household is that his first wife wasn't into intimacy beyond procreation, which is (frankly) more info than anyone needs to know about The Colonel. They divorced and Sanders married Claudia Ledington, a waitress at his flagship cafe. She doesn't get nearly enough credit for helping him create the KFC empire."

This claim was confirmed by Sanders' daughter, Margaret, who spoke about her father's desires in his biography in 1996. According to Slate, she had said that her father's libido was such that her mother, Josephine, could not satisfy it. He needed a "willing partner" and he found that in other women.

And KFC, over the years, has really capitalised on the idea that Colonel Sanders was horny - from raunchy novellas to sexy shows, they've successfully combined romance, desires and fried chicken to create a fascinating and appealing persona of its founder. In 2017, for instance, KFC published a bizarre, steamy novella starring Colonel Sanders and named it “Tender Wings of Desire."