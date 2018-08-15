Pornhub Has a Unique Way of Wishing Indians a 'Happy Independence Day'

It’s not a drill, I repeat it’s not a drill. On the momentous occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day, Pornhub, which is unofficially the staple provider of ‘entertainment’ and ‘relaxation’ in the country, has come out with a JAI HIND offer, giving Indians one week of premium access to the website absolutely free.During the Independence Day week, companies often come out with superfluous discounts and the 'great Indian sale' on their products, capitalising on the patriotism and the sentiments of a shopaholic.However, the latest news which is yet to fully break the Internet was noticed by one user on Twitter, according to whom the website and the offer were ‘clearly in tune with their biggest demographic’.After the tweet was noticed, we personally corroborated the claims and yes, while watching porn at 4 pm is a tad bit weird (no judging, of course, it’s an independent country after all), it is absolutely true that the said offer exists.Are you still reading? Really? Stand up and leave, please.