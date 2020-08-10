Pornhub is Awkwardly Pausing Videos Watched by Men to Remind Them of the Female Orgasm Gap

On August 8, the world celebrated "Female Orgasm Day". Well, not so much celebrated as observed in passing and not so much by the world as by a handful of equality enthusiasts who keep a sharp eye on the orgasm-gap.

Pornhub, surprisingly, has been at the forefront of celebrating the "Female Orgasm Day" with a new campaign that aims at highlighting the orgasm gap.

Wondering what that is? The orgasm-gap, like the pay-gap, is the number of times cis men have orgasms during intercourse as opposed to the number of women experiencing the same. As per data collected by Archives of Sexual Behavior in 2016, straight men in the United States have orgasms about 95 percent of the times that they have sex. With women, the number is as low as 65 percent.

Yet another survey found that women orgasm once for every three times that a man orgasms in sex.

In India, the numbers as even further skewed with many women never orgasming at all or even realising what an orgasm is. A 2019 survey by Durex India found that nearly 70 percent of Indian women never had orgasms. Yep, you read that right. And it looks like no one is doing anything about it.

Except, perhaps, Pornhub.

The porn streaming site has teamed up with ad agency Bar Ogilvy to come up with a new campaign called 'End the Orgasm Gap' that is designed to leave its hetero, male users feeling slightly glum. To mark the orgasm gap, Pornhub will be pausing videos most viewed by straight men on the site at about the 40 percent time stamp to highlight how 40 percent straight women do not have sex while having sex with their male partners.

In a press release, the site's CEO Corey Price said that the female orgasm had been demystified years ago by researchers who highlighted the "importance of clitoral stimulation and foreplay for women to reach The Big O".

"Yet, in straight relationships, women are still getting the short end of the stick in nearly half of all of their sexual encounters," Price said.

The company has even posted a YouTube video highlighting the orgasm gap and the importance of addressing the issue.

While several critics of the gender gap (mostly men) often argue that female orgasms are less widespread than their male counterparts due to the difference in a woman's biological anatomy, research has long debunked such myths. Studies have shown women in same-sex relationships to achieve a much higher rate of orgasms. Even masturbating gives better results.

It seems all that stands between a woman and her orgasm is the man - who continues to be inefficient when it comes to understanding what his female partner needs to get there.