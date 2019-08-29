Pornhub is Fighting Plastic Pollution through 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' Campaign

Adult film website Pornhub has started a new campaign, and it's probably not what you think.

Pornhub recently released a short film on a litter-filled beach, where they come upon one of the most pertinent issues of our time, plastic pollution in the ocean.

In an attempt to raise money for Ocean Polymers, a non-profit organisation committed to make plastic-free ocean, Pornhub will make a donation every time the video is streamed on their website.

Aptly named as 'Dirtiest Porn Ever', the video is suggestive through its erotism and a trashy twist. At first, it draws the audience with alluring shots, then dumps horrific images of ocean pollution and its effect.

Pornhub took to Twitter to post the video with the caption, "To help save our beaches and oceans from pollution, we teamed up with @leolulu_xxx to make the dirtiest porn ever! For each view, we will make a donation to @oceanpolymers."

The film stars Leolulu, one of the most popular couples of the site, whose romantic moments are otherwise ruined due to dirt covering the beach.

"We're dirty here at Pornhub, but that doesn't mean our beaches need to be," said Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub in a statement.

On the worsening ocean pollution which has become a significant global issue, Corey added, "That's why it's imperative that we use our platform to raise awareness and inspire change - not just for the time being but for generations to come."

Utilising the effectiveness of the brand's "significant global reach spanning all demographics," Pornhub has engaged "to raise awareness and support the crisis we face in our oceans today."

