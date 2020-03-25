Pornhub is Giving out 'Free Premium' to Encourage People to Stay at Home amid Corona Lockdown

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in people being locked down in their houses as a precautionary measure. To make these isolation times interesting, several apps and websites are coming up with innovative ideas.

Adult content site Pornhub has also decided to do its part to make people stop from stepping out of their houses. The website has decided to make social distancing successful by making people hook to their website with free Pornhub Premium.

Now, people will be able to stay at home and browse through the website without any extra fees. The special "stay home" page is available for free access worldwide, starting March 24.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

"With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time," stated Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub. He also expects this to flatten the curve.

The website is also donating $25,000 (approx. Rs 19 lakh) to the Sex Workers Outreach Project in order to contribute to the relief funds for sex workers impacted by COVID-19.

The free subscription first started in Italy, followed by Spain, and France, and has now been made available globally.

However, if you are a resident in India, we have a piece of bad news for you. Even when the content is available is free, you will not be able to access it as the government has put a ban on porn sites in India.