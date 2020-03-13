Pornhub is Offering Free Premium Subscription to Italians Stuck in Coronavirus Lockdown

With death toll surging past 1,000 in Italy and the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the European country has gone into a complete shutdown to combat the deadly disease of coronavirus that has gripped the world in the past few weeks.

As nationwide quarantine has halted Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte informed about the total lockdown in the country with an exception of food stores and pharmacies, BBC reported.

Amidst the news of chaos and panic coming from the country, Pornhub, an adult content website, has announced a month-long free premium subscription for Italians stuck at home to encourage them to stay indoors and curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Pornhub announced the free service in a statement and also informed that it would be sending its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy in these testing times.

"Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time (model earnings will remain untouched). Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you! Orange heart," Pornhub wrote on Twitter.





It also added that the Italian customers opting for the premium subscription would need no credit card input to avail their services.



The move by the adult website was widely hailed by Twitterati.





PornHub is such a nice company. They donate to charities, give away scholarships, run campaigns to help the environment and spread awareness about saving bees! Now, they're allowing everyone who lives in Italy to access Pornhub Premium for free. PornHub is honestly amazing.

how are we living in a dimension where pornhub dot com is taking more action to fight coronavirus than the president of the united states https://t.co/RiibcDtcFH

