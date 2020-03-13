English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

Pornhub is Offering Free Premium Subscription to Italians Stuck in Coronavirus Lockdown

Image credits: Pornhub / Twitter.

Amidst the news of chaos and self-quarantine coming from the country, Pornhub has announced a month-long free premium subscription for Italians stuck at home and encourage them to stay indoors and curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
With death toll surging past 1,000 in Italy and the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the European country has gone into a complete shutdown to combat the deadly disease of coronavirus that has gripped the world in the past few weeks.

As nationwide quarantine has halted Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte informed about the total lockdown in the country with an exception of food stores and pharmacies, BBC reported.

Amidst the news of chaos and panic coming from the country, Pornhub, an adult content website, has announced a month-long free premium subscription for Italians stuck at home to encourage them to stay indoors and curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Pornhub announced the free service in a statement and also informed that it would be sending its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy in these testing times.

"Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time (model earnings will remain untouched). Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you! Orange heart," Pornhub wrote on Twitter.


It also added that the Italian customers opting for the premium subscription would need no credit card input to avail their services.

The move by the adult website was widely hailed by Twitterati.






