BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pornhub Records 95 Percent Increase in Traffic from India amid 21-Day Lockdown

Representative image.

Representative image.

It isn't just India, the entire world has seen a spike in porn watching with Porn Hub recording a spike across several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Russia among others.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Share this:

With India in lockdown to fight coronavirus, it seems many are getting "handsy" with their phones and iPads to fight the pandemic blues. As the 21-Day lockdown amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases managed to push Indians indoors, many sought comfort and solace in online pornography.

As per traffic data released by Pornhub on April 2, Indians have been increasingly hitting the site for porn since the announcement of the lockdown on March 24. Luckily for Indians, the lockdown also coincided with Pornhub's announcement to provide a month's worth of access to its "Premium" account for free across countries as a token of support during the tough lockdown times. And Indians responded with full enthusiasm.

All through March, the site saw increasing traffic from India. On March 24, there was a 23 percent increase in traffic from India. By March 27, Porn Hub saw a whopping 95 percent increase in traffic from India.

While the following week saw a slight decline, the numbers were still quite high at 64 percent on April 1, meaning Indians were clearly making the most of both social distancing and free porn.

It isn't just India, the entire world has seen a spike in porn watching with Porn Hub recording a spike across several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Russia among others.

However, India recorded the highest jump.

Pornhub had initially offered free Premium subscription for a month to Italy, United States and Spain when the countries first started to record large scale infections and deaths. The offer was soon extended to all countries as the pandemic spread, making lockdowns essential across the world.

Free porn isn't just the only "aid" Pornhub has been providing. The MindGeek owned pornographic video platform has been providing aid to actors working in the industry. It has donated $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project and also donated 15,000 surgical masks to first responders of New York City of along with 15,000 surgical masks to firefighters.

The idea, according to Pornhub's Vice President Corey Price's press release, behind the free porn subscription, was to encourage and more people to stay at home by using porn as an incentive.

In India, it seems to be working.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,178

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,204

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,458

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,568

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres