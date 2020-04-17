BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Pornhub's New Parody Website 'Scrubhub' Wants You to Wash Your Dirty Hands First

Pornhub's New Parody Website 'Scrubhub' Wants You to Wash Your Dirty Hands First

The new parody is filled with videos to teach you how to wash linens or utensils or a person.

Just a few days after PornHub made its premium content free worldwide, the adult video site has now completely changed the meaning of being dirty.


There is no denial on the fact that the viewership on the adult content website has increased since the beginning of lockdown. Keeping the demand in mind, PornHub has finally decided to release ScrubHub, a parody account.


Joining hands with Amazon Dating app, the adult website announced the launch of ScrubHub on its official Twitter account. “You've gotten dirty on Pornhub, now it's time to get CLEAN on Scrubhub (@scrubhubtv) Splashing sweat symbol Porhub has partnered with @aniacopian and @suzyshinn to bring you http://scrubhub.tv,” the tweet read.




The new parody is filled with videos to teach you how to wash linens or utensils or a person.


In fact, there is good news for Indian viewers. While India has banned pornographic websites like PornHub, the netizens can stream the new parody website ScrubHub without a break. To stream the website, go to https://scrubhub.tv. Make sure to check all categories, teaching you different means to stay safe and hygienic.


ScrubHub comes with a collection of satirical videos featuring both random people as well as Pornhub models like Asa Akira.


In a press release, Pornhub vice president Corey Price said the company is helping in spreading awareness by all possible means. “Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus. We thought this presented a unique opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has become so mundane and repetitive,” she said, as quoted in Insider.

