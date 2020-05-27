'Portal to Narnia?' Cathedral Cat Disappears into Priest's Robe during Online Sermon

In a hilarious incident, a sermon being delivered by a British priest was interrupted while the cathedral cat disappeared into his cassock.

While Robert Wills, the Dean of Canterbury was delivering his online sermon, he was forced to pause as Leo, the cat was seen wandering inside his robe and suddenly vanishing within the folds.

The recorded incident was then posted on social media by the Canterbury Cathedral, which said, "Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week? #Caturday."

Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week? #Caturday pic.twitter.com/xZXDsAQxWW — Canterbury Cathedral (@No1Cathedral) May 23, 2020

The nearly 7-second clip went viral and netizens took to the video to express their feelings regarding what must have been going through the cat's mind when he attempted such an act!

underrated tweet — Stephanie J. Lahey (@StephanieLahey) May 24, 2020

Please pass on my regards to Leo — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 26, 2020

Portal to Narnia (or secret land of dreamies!) — torralorra❄️ (@torralorra) May 24, 2020

Leo the cat is a boss — Alison Dilnutt (@dilmouse) May 23, 2020

He thought it was the confession booth. — I Ain't F*Ckin Crazy (@TajaEthereal) May 23, 2020

The cat thought it was Curtain to a doorway — Idazaa (@Idazaa2) May 24, 2020

I bet the cat ended up in Narnia. — Patti (@PattiAnnGibson1) May 24, 2020



