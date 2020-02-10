Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record
The ensemble is of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Laxman and Hanuman, which was made in Kanakia Future City, Powai in Mumbai.
The internet space is full of talent that often surprises us with their intricacy. Recently, Twitter fell for an ultimate piece of art when an artist Chetan Raut set a new world record by assembling 2 lakh colourful earthen pots into a huge portrait.
The ensemble is of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Laxman and Hanuman, which was made in Kanakia Future City, Powai in Mumbai. The representation measured 90 feet X 60 Feet in a total area of 5,400 square feet.
Managing Director of EMA partners, K Sudarshan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the photo as well as the video. See Pics:
Amazing portrait made by diyas! Astounded by the scale as well. pic.twitter.com/Qm45LJsnrX— K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) February 9, 2020
Watch the video shared by a Twitter user:
Here is a video of it too. Play it withSound On pic.twitter.com/8gzt2x3wF7— Pragya Rathore (@pragsrats) February 9, 2020
Netizens went in awe and praised the artist.
“This is awesome,” wrote a person.
This is awesome ❤️— Niladri Biswas (@imNBiswas) February 9, 2020
Another user commented, “Marvellous work,” along with clapping emojis.
The man behind the masterpiece, Chetan Raut is an alumnus from Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai. He is also a Limca Book of Records holder and is famous for creating huge portraits with unusual materials.
Earlier, he made a portrait of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam with keyboard buttons and used CD’s to assemble the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Wow. This is a beautiful effort. A mosaic of the former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, made using keyboard keys by @Bageeraart 🙏 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/NVIJhYa6DS— Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) January 26, 2018
