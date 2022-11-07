Portugal Flight Delayed by Six Hours After 'Drunk Woman' Assaults Cabin Crew

Flight attendants on a plane have to cater to all sorts of passengers, some not very polite or understanding. While some adhere to the rules and regulations, some may be difficult and argue with the cabin crew. However, the worst is dealing with drunk passengers who are far from being sober, and a Portugal flight recently faced a similar case of rowdy behaviour by a drunk woman, following which it had to make an emergency landing. In fact, the drunk woman assaulted the cabin crew and later, after the emergency landing, the police boarded the flight and arrested her.

According to The Mirror, this incident is of a flight of Wizz Air that was flying from Gatwick in Britain to Madeira in Portugal. But after the woman’s uproar, this flight was diverted towards the capital Lisbon, where it landed and the woman was taken off the plane by airport police.

Unknown as of yet is the nationality of the inebriated passenger taken off the aircraft, which took off from Gatwick on November 4 at approximately 5:30 pm. local time and was scheduled to land in Madeira at approximately 9:30 pm. Later, after a delay of about six hours, this flight landed in Maderia.

Funchal-based paper Jornal da Madeir quoted a Portuguese passenger as saying that the drunk woman initially was assaulting other passengers and then attacked the cabin crew when they tried to intervene. Portuguese daily Correio da Manha said the problems had been caused by two drunk passengers on board the Wizz Air Airbus A321 and reported both had been arrested.

In September this year, a British man was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching a female passenger sitting next to him on a Ryanair flight from Britain to Spain. The 35-year-old man was later arrested.

