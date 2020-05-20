Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo Queues Casually in Local Supermarket as Country Eases Lockdown Norms

The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was recently spotted in a supermarket wearing a face mask and queuing up like any other citizen and maintaining social distancing norms.

The photo of President Sousa queuing in a supermarket in the municipality of Cascais near the capital Lisbon has been widely shared on social media after being posted on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

Portugal has been easing the lockdown norms since May 3 and cafes and restaurants reopened on Monday with 50 percent capacity after many weeks of closure.

Both Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa are trying to send a message of normalcy as the Covid-19 curbs are being eased gradually. Costa was seen enjoying breakfast at a pastry shop on Monday in Sao domingos de Benfica.

Prime minister Costa and speaker of parliament Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues then shared lunch together in a restaurant in Lisbon.

Portugal has recorded 1,247 coronavirus deaths so far 29,660 cases of infection. The country declared a state of emergency on March 18 when the death toll was just two, with around 642 confirmed cases. It has conducted 370,000 coronavirus tests since March 1, one of the highest testing rates worldwide.

Even before the state of emergency was imposed, the government closed schools and nightclubs, banned gatherings of large groups, suspended flights to Italy and halted tourism with Spain.