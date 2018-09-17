Posing as Army Officer, Ahmedabad Man Cons 50 Women On Matrimonial Sites

A man in Ahmedabad seems to have taken a leaf out of Bollywood's fictional Casanova crook Ricky Bahl's book.Julian Sinha alias Siddhart Mehra was a 42-year-old man living in Ahmedabad, who has used matrimonial sites to dupe at least 50 women, Time of India reported. He would pose as an army-man on the sites, then convince women to marry marry him and then would dupe them.His scam was discovered after one of the prospective brides went to the cops after being duped of Rs 50,000 by the man. He allegedly asked for money under the pretext of buying a house. Once she gave him the money, he stopped taking her calls or responding to her inquiries. she lodged an FIR with the police and the man's location was determined after tracking his cellular usage and data.Mehra was a school-dropout and the son of an ex-Army officer.According to police, the accused who had steel rods inside his legs after after a major accident used photos of other men to masquerade as an army officer and con women on the internet. His victims ranged from as many as 25 states of India.This is not the first time that a man has taken this route to con women by first claiming to marry them. In 2017, a con-man was arrested from New Delhi after he duped almost 15 women and earned around Rs 50 lakh from his cons in one year. The crimes had allegedly been inspired by the Ranveer Singh-starrer Bollywood film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.