A message alleging that iD Fresh Food uses cow bone in their products has made their loyal users come out in the company’s defence on social media. The message was circulated via Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp and became viral within a few hours. The company’s most popular offerings are its idly and dosa batter which have become staple in households which cannot spare the time to make the south Indian delicacies from scratch.

Another Twitter user wrote: “All the chennai stores or super markets must be selling the Idly/Dosa paste produced and marketed by ID Foods !! How many really knows that this company employs only Muslims and it is Halal certified?ID Fresh Food, a private limited company, was founded in 2005 by P.C Mustafa"

Following the controversy, the company released a statement saying that the company uses vegetarian ingredients only in their products.

One user wrote that the outrage has only made him more adamant to use products from iD Fresh. “I am more determined than ever to continue buying iD idli dosa batter and to tell everybody I know to use it. This disgusting propaganda must be defeated!"

Another customer said: “I’m a very rare customer: ID dosa batter is about as good as any other brand on the market, and it’s easy enough and way less expensive to just make the stuff at home. But this shows the depths to which the sanghi IT factory will sink."

“We use ID products everyday and they make quality products. Thanks to ID Idli and Dosa batter, we enjoy South Indian tiffins at home without the drudgery of making the batter," a customer wrote.

