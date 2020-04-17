Postal Service to Deliver Mangoes to Customers' Doorsteps in Karnataka to Sweeten Lockdown Woes

In a bid to ensure residents don't miss out on the sweetness of life, the Karnataka government has decided to get mangoes home delivered to customers via Indian Postal Service.

The news comes as a boon to both customers who are stuck at home until May 3 under the national lockdown as well as mango farmers who were facing steep losses as markets remained closed.

As per a report in The Print, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) has collaborated with the postal service to establish a system where customers can place orders for mangoes online. These orders will further be delivered to customers using the postal service.

To ensure mangoes do not go bad in transit, KSMDMC has assured that the orders will be delivered within a week of placing the order. Customers can place orders from http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in.

Mango deliveries are set to begin from April 17th onward.

The move comes amid growing concerns of mango farmers and producers who have reported a low yield from several high-mango producing areas in states like Uttar Pradesh due to erratic weather conditions. With markets closed due to coronavirus, many have been asking for mango supply to not be halted amid lockdown.

Though the service is limited to Karnataka, other states too have taken measures to ensure residents enjoy some items during lockdown which are not really essential for survival but nevertheless essential for well-being and happiness.

In West Bengal, for instance, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allowed sweet shops and confectioners to open as part of essential services. While initially the shops were allowed to open for four hours, the timings were recently relaxed to eight hours.

