Poster Showing Copy-Paste Burqa Clip Art Instead of Woman Candidates Baffles Internet

The poster also has image of SDPI leader MK Faizy.

The Twitterarti couldn't help but laugh at the irony of the banner that had burkh- clad clip art instead of photographs of women candidates.

A banner of a political party has been going viral on social media after it used clip art instead of photographs of women candidates. Interestingly, the clip art is shown wearing burkha, revealing only their eyes. The banner is apparently of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) party, while the viral banner has party president MK Faizy’s picture on the top. The banner, with Kannada text, was apparently clicked in Karnataka.

The Twitterarti couldn’t help but laugh at the irony of the banner that had burkha clad clip art instead of photographs of women candidates. The poster left people with many burning questions. 1. Why clip art instead of photograph? 2. Why the burkha when it is just a clip art? 3. What is the purpose of the poster?

Take a look at some of the comments.

The SDPI is also contesting the Tamil Nadu elections in alliance with Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). The SDPI will be contesting polls on six seats.

first published:March 31, 2021, 15:51 IST