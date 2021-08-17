Posters of Women Painted Over as Taliban Takes Control of Afghanistan

After Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, several advertising posters showing women were painted over. A picture shared by an Afghan journalist has surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter showing a man using a roller and white paint to cover up large posters of women outside a beauty shop. The advert showed Taj Beauty Salon, which is considered to be the best beauty salon in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson claimed that the militant group will respect the rights of women. In addition, it also said that all women should wear the ‘hijab’ in public.

“We respect right of women. Our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab," Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson told BBC.

In early June, a group of Taliban fighters walked into the office of Azizi Bank in the southern city of Kandahar and ordered nine women working there to leave. Women were also not able to go out of their home without a male companion.

Following the talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, an interim government led by Taliban has been now announced. It is said that Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be declared as the Afghanistan’s new president.

Here are few reactions:

This picture foretells the bleak future for women in Afghanistan. Indeed, for all of Afghanistan. How to hurtle back into the past…— Rajesh Mehta (@RajeshRBKDM) August 15, 2021

Already the women are disappearing. This is the saddest part of the whole thing. A generation of women got a taste of freedom & it’s going away. Afghan Forces folded & failed their own women. They didn’t have the conviction to fight for them. America couldn’t stay there forever.— Regan (@regandarcy) August 15, 2021

End of a hopeful jorney, brother. 20 years of democracy has been moved aside to replace with the resurrection of the Stone Age in an instant. The world stood by and let it happen. Shameful!Afghan brothers & sisters are in my prayers. — Debasish Sarmah (@grumpydebs) August 15, 2021

My heart goes with the women, girls and LGBT+ community in Afghanistan. The terror is just beginning— rafael rachitoff (@rafaelrachitoff) August 15, 2021

However internet is flooded with various videos and pictures showing the dilapidated state of Afghanistan. Among them one such picture strikes hard when a Radio presenter Maz Hakim recently shared a photo on Instagram that shows Afghan children in school uniform, detailing in her caption that they had turned up there even though their school had been closed due to security issues.

She added that all teachers of the school bid goodbye to their female students because they would not be allowed to go to school anymore. “A photo of a school closed due to security issues. The students showed up anyway. All teachers said goodbye to their female students who won’t be allowed to go to school anymore. A numbing helpless feeling," Hakim captioned the photo.

