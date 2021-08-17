CHANGE LANGUAGE
Posters of Women Painted Over as Taliban Takes Control of Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson claim that the militant group will respect the right of the women. ( Credits: Twitter/ Lotfullah Najafizada)

A viral image on Twitter shows a man using a roller and white paint to cover up large posters of women outside a beauty shop.

After Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, several advertising posters showing women were painted over. A picture shared by an Afghan journalist has surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter showing a man using a roller and white paint to cover up large posters of women outside a beauty shop. The advert showed Taj Beauty Salon, which is considered to be the best beauty salon in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson claimed that the militant group will respect the rights of women. In addition, it also said that all women should wear the ‘hijab’ in public.

“We respect right of women. Our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab," Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson told BBC.

In early June, a group of Taliban fighters walked into the office of Azizi Bank in the southern city of Kandahar and ordered nine women working there to leave. Women were also not able to go out of their home without a male companion.

Following the talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, an interim government led by Taliban has been now announced. It is said that Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be declared as the Afghanistan’s new president.

Here are few reactions:

However internet is flooded with various videos and pictures showing the dilapidated state of Afghanistan. Among them one such picture strikes hard when a Radio presenter Maz Hakim recently shared a photo on Instagram that shows Afghan children in school uniform, detailing in her caption that they had turned up there even though their school had been closed due to security issues.

She added that all teachers of the school bid goodbye to their female students because they would not be allowed to go to school anymore. “A photo of a school closed due to security issues. The students showed up anyway. All teachers said goodbye to their female students who won’t be allowed to go to school anymore. A numbing helpless feeling," Hakim captioned the photo.

first published:August 17, 2021, 16:30 IST