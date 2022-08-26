Posters to Socks, US Woman Owning 669 Pizza Related Items Enters Guinness Book of Records

How much pizza is enough pizza? While you may think having two pizzas or three, is the farthest one could go, a woman from the United States has broken all the ceilings. Her love for pizza, or rather obsession with it, goes beyond the edible to even pizza-related items. Telina Cuppari from Kelinworth in New Jersey now holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘largest collection of pizza-related items.’

She achieved this record with 669 items on December 31, 2021. On Wednesday, August 24 this year, she confirmed to have heard from the Guinness World Record that she has officially received the record-breaking title.

Earlier, this official world record was held by Brian Dwyer who had a collection of 561 pizza-related items. He achieved this in 2011 in Philadephia.

The woman, who is known among her friends as ‘Pizza Girl’ began her collection of pizza items back in 2012. The first item that she ever collected was a red pizza dress. Amid all of the items in her collection, her favourite remains a ‘date night’ pizza-themed box. Other items in her cheesy stock include pizza posters, pizza print t-shirts and socks, and notebooks that have pizza-themed covers.

Her fandom for this food item goes to such an extent that she even had a pizza-themed maternity photo shoot when she was pregnant. During delivery, she got her hospital room adorned with pizza decorations. The pizza aficionado now wishes to open a museum for pizza in her home’s garage where she plans to put all of her collected items on display for the world to see.

On October 3, 2021, Telina hosted Kenilworth’s first-ever Pizza Palooza to help herself in her pursuit. It was an event that featured pizza-themed games for children and adults and had a variety of prizes and gift cards for the winners. The event also had music, pizza from various establishments around the town and pizza-themed desserts, among other things.

Telina’s quest has not stopped and she is still collecting pizza items hoping to break her own record someday.

