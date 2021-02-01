Posting Selfies is a 'Rigorous Process' and Needs Lot of 'Consultations', Says Study

Out of those 10 selfies you take, probably one or two makes it to the social media platform. A research conducted on selfies reveals few very interesting and noticeable facts about what goes behind choosing that one picture.

The research conducted by professors at MICA and Indus University states that posting a selfie is a 'rigorous process' that may involve days of consultation, efforts and editing.

Ruchi Tewari,an associate professor at MICA and Reena Shah, an assistant professor at Indus, conducted the research that involved 32 youths.

Speaking to Times of India, Ruchi said how the 'subject' of the pictures become a deciding factor. Responses from the focused groups highlighted that pictures are never posted impulsively on social media and may take up to "seven days" if the "subject isn't immediate".

The example cited, can be quite well related with daily life happenings.

Pictures, which have been taken at cafeterias might take more time and focus of yours in having them edited, while choosing which pose was struck the best than images captured at wedding, which are more candid. Hence, cafeteria images will take longer time to be out there while the latter would be done in a shorter span of time.

Likewise, pictures of different social groups will likely be out of different social media platforms. Probably you won't share pictures with your family members on the same platform where you would post pictures of your friends.

Likes and comments also rule the pictures, as highlighted by the group. The TOI reports states, for many, "200 likes and one comment" is not as desirable "as 100 likes and 20 comments", which is seen as a "good combination". Caption, in this case, also plays an important role.

In another revelation it was seen that boys generally tend to have more individual selfies that girls. However, when it comes to group selfies, cases of boys posting more 'all-boy group-fies' are higher than girls.

Earlier another study showed how editing and uploading the selfies on the social media platforms like Instagram, in the hopes of getting more likes, may increase the risk of an eating disorder, according to a new study.

The researchers from Florida State University revealed a consistent and direct link between posting edited photos on Instagram and risk factors for eating disorders.

Specifically, digitally-editing pictures to improve personal appearance before posting photos to Instagram increased weight and shape concerns in college students.

The study, published in the International Journal Eating Disorders, found that posting photos (edited or unedited) contributed to greater anxiety and reinforced urges to restrict food intake and exercise compared with not posting photos.

( with inputs from IANS )