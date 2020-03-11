Twitter Will Suspend Your Account if You Post these Song Lyrics on the Platform

American rapper Baby Keem recently tweeted that some of his fans’ accounts were getting suspended after posting lyrics of his famous track ‘Orange Soda’ on Twitter.

The 19-year-old’s tweet said, “So like... if you quote Baby Keem lyrics they put you in twitter jail? Free my dawgs”.

So like... if you quote Baby Keem lyrics they put you in twitter jail? Free my dawgs 😤 — baby keem (@babykeem_) March 6, 2020

Many shared their similar ordeal. One of the users named Colin said his account was suspended for 12 hours after he answered a friend who had tweeted a line from ‘Orange Soda’ on his Twitter account.

The line goes like this: “When you come see the crib, you better die, h**” and has resulted in the most number of temporary bans.

In response to Colin’s Twitter account suspension, the micro-blogging site said the account violated their rules of ‘hateful conduct’. It further added that the post was considered a ‘threat’.

smh it’s sad out here pic.twitter.com/wmXeULJzI8 — doja cat stan (@metalman_69) March 6, 2020

According to a Complex.com report, a user cannot engage in ‘targeted harassment’, or content wishing harm against any individual or group on Twitter. Another reason behind the suspension could stem from copyright issues.

Colin was not the only one to have got suspended from Twitter. Another user named @CGOGCB was banned for 24 hours. In a tweet, the user said, “I have been suspended all day for tweeting Baby Keem lyrics.”

I’ve been suspended all day for tweeting baby keem lyrics. — Na$ty E (@CGOGCB) October 11, 2019

‘Orange Soda’ is one of Baby Keem’s most popular works and was released in his second mixtape called Die for My Bitch in 2019. In January this year, the song became the artist’s first song to enter Billboard Hot 100, securing the 98th spot.



