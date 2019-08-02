Take the pledge to vote

Pot Luck: UK Peddler 'Accidentally' Films Drug Deal on His Car Dashcam, Gets Busted

August 2, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Representative Image.
When a man in the United Kingdom was last month sentenced to two years in jail for peddling drugs, it wasn’t just the cocaine and heroin recovered from his possession that led to his conviction.

45-year-old Scott Curtis tried to throw away the contraband substances from the window of his car after he was stopped by police while driving in Wales, England, on September 6, 2018.

After the cops recovered the drugs and arrested him, Curtis tried to fool the police by claiming that the cocaine and heroin were for his personal use.

However, the cops didn’t have to make much effort to nail his lies as unbeknown to him; the man had been caught finalizing a drug deal by the dashboard camera of his own car.

In the footage, Curtis was seen polishing his car before answering his phone and telling a buyer: "I don’t do Valium, gear I do." He then agrees on a price of "three for 25".

He then goes on to assure the buyer that he 'will be there in 10 minutes', before setting off in his car to complete the drug deal.

Detective constable Steve Woolley, of South Wales Police, said he was able to see the entire drug deal play out in full view, according to a Daily Mail report.

“Scott Curtis tried his best to get away with his crimes. He threw drugs from his vehicle and then claimed that it was all for own personal use,” Woolley was quoted as saying.

“But when we played back his own dashcam footage, I don't think he could quite believe it himself,” the officer said.

“Initially he replied no comment each time he was given the chance to explain what was going on, but so good was the case against him, he pleaded guilty to all charges and will spend a considerable time behind bars.”

The Cwmdare, Wales, resident was last week handed a two-and-a-half-year jail term after he pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and possessing heroin with intent to supply and producing cannabis, according to the Mail report.

