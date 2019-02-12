LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pot Smoker Enters Abandoned House in US to Get High, Finds Tiger Instead

The tipster initially thought that the potent marijuana was making them hallucinate. However, they called the policre after ascertaining that the tiger was real and alive.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
The tiger was apparently being held illegaly inside the house before the owners abadoned it | Credit: Twitter/@KPRC2Houston
Smoking marijuana is known to land people in trouble but this time, a stoner's urge to smoke pot helped rescue an overweight tiger from an abandoned house in the US.

Last week, the unnamed tipster had entered the abandoned house in Houston, Texas to smoke some pot in peace as the state still does not permit the use of recreational marijuana. Instead, they got the shock of their lives to find an enormous tiger inside the house.

The tiger, a female, was inside a 'rinky-dink' cage with its door unlatched NBC reported. It was apparently held in the house illegally before the residents abandoned her along with the house.

The tipster initially thought that the potent marijuana was making them hallucinate. Howver, they called the policre after ascertaining that the it was a real tiger. The overwight wild cat weighed about 1000 lbs.




After receiving the tip, HOuston Police's Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty unit responded with immediate efforts to rescue the animal which, according to a report in FOX news, was found in very bad condition. Due to its weight, it had to be manually lifted out of the small cage it was stuck in.

Tha animal was rescued on Monday and sent to BARC centre, an organistaion that deals with animal rescues, care and protection. BARC is currently trying to contact local sanctuaries to find a home for the big cat. Videos of the tiger being towed out of the abandoned house and then after reaching the BARC centre were widely shared on Twitter.







It is as yet ususre who owned the tiger or how it reached the tight cage it was found in.

The incident evoked several reactions on social media with many expressing relief after finding out that the tiger was okay.






















Tweeples also heaped praise on the 'high' person who was intrinsic in spotting the tiger and getting help immediately.










