Pot Smoker Enters Abandoned House in US to Get High, Finds Tiger Instead

This is WILD! 1000lb tiger found inside abandoned SE Houston home. Some pot smokers went in to home to light up and came face to face with him! Called 311. He’s healthy and onto greener pastures soon. The place is TBD. #khou11 #tiger #houston #htx pic.twitter.com/n4JC5MraYn — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 11, 2019

Tiger towed out of home after it was tranquilized @abc13houston https://t.co/JRK0kPhwQI pic.twitter.com/TeStE67gwW — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 11, 2019

“Today was our lucky day and the tigers” said spokesperson with animal control! Says the tiger was found in a smelly & small garage that was dark. Deplorable conditions! It will now go to @BARC_Houston — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) February 11, 2019

Guy goes into abandoned home in SE Houston to smoke weed. Finds a tiger in home. Calls 311 to tell police about the weed and the tiger. Cops ask if he's actually seeing a tiger or if it's the effect of being high. Tiger is real. Thankfully, the tiger did not have the munchies. — Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) February 12, 2019

Poor tiger. Hope it finds a better home... — Erin Jones (@ejones51) February 11, 2019

#Breaking! Authorities seizing illegal tiger found in a Houston house. 🐅🐅 @BARCHouston says it’s trying to find the tiger a temp home, maybe the @HoustonZoo. #abc13 latest: https://t.co/rHaKScMHmU pic.twitter.com/nAuJYnPmyj — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) February 11, 2019

UPDATE: Man smoking pot finds tiger in abandoned house, says he thought he was hallucinating, according to police https://t.co/Qm7RW8ScEG #kprc2 #HouNews #SometimesHeadlinesWriteThemselves pic.twitter.com/0e8fBgM78h — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) February 12, 2019

I guess it’s true, everything is bigger in Texas pic.twitter.com/6KikvsSVNE — Imperial Carrie °o°🔮 (@theCarrieNugent) February 12, 2019

Aawww....poor tiger. People can be SO cruel! Hoping there’s a good wildlife center/zoo that can take him & give him all the love & care he needs! 🐅❤️ — 🐱 Katamac 🐱 (@Katamac1967) February 12, 2019

That guy was brave to come to the cops when he was high — FRIN JR 1 9♈ (@Elkanakipngeno) February 12, 2019

I want to meet the cop that believed this guy who came into the station high as a kite talking all “so there’s this tiger”. — H2P (@Hail_Pitt) February 12, 2019

Thank God the guy had a conscience & didn't just bolt without calling for help. Thank you! Poor baby. I hope it can get healthy & thrive again. Can you imagine the damage to his legs & hips with all that weight. Probably hasn't been able to walk for awhile. — The Awake are the True Voices of God. (@lchristinep) February 12, 2019

Smoking marijuana is known to land people in trouble but this time, a stoner's urge to smoke pot helped rescue an overweight tiger from an abandoned house in the US.Last week, the unnamed tipster had entered the abandoned house in Houston, Texas to smoke some pot in peace as the state still does not permit the use of recreational marijuana. Instead, they got the shock of their lives to find an enormous tiger inside the house.The tiger, a female, was inside a 'rinky-dink' cage with its door unlatched NBC reported. It was apparently held in the house illegally before the residents abandoned her along with the house.The tipster initially thought that the potent marijuana was making them hallucinate. Howver, they called the policre after ascertaining that the it was a real tiger. The overwight wild cat weighed about 1000 lbs.After receiving the tip, HOuston Police's Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty unit responded with immediate efforts to rescue the animal which, according to a report in FOX news, was found in very bad condition. Due to its weight, it had to be manually lifted out of the small cage it was stuck in.Tha animal was rescued on Monday and sent to BARC centre, an organistaion that deals with animal rescues, care and protection. BARC is currently trying to contact local sanctuaries to find a home for the big cat. Videos of the tiger being towed out of the abandoned house and then after reaching the BARC centre were widely shared on Twitter.It is as yet ususre who owned the tiger or how it reached the tight cage it was found in.The incident evoked several reactions on social media with many expressing relief after finding out that the tiger was okay.Tweeples also heaped praise on the 'high' person who was intrinsic in spotting the tiger and getting help immediately.