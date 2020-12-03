Potato Sack Pants Are The Latest Fashion Trend And Desi Twitter Has the Best Reactions

Fashion is very unpredictable. While some trends leave us in awe, there are pretty questionable stylings that we have seen either popular figures adorn or big brands endorse.

The fashion world has seen a new addition in potato sack pants or trousers that are made out of material that looks like made from jute bags. IPS Officer Arun Bothra did the honours of sharing a picture of one such pant on his Twitter handle a few days back. Expressing how dumbfounded he was with the new item, he wrote, “Okay,” with a neutral face smiley.

The flared pants were to be worn using a string at the waist and the print also carried the blue inked-markings as seen in wholesale vegetable markets. Even if one was to ignore the inspiration for the product, the feel of the garment seemed to be exactly like a potato sack, making the aspect of actually wearing it more uncomfortable.

This weird trend opened the floodgates to hilarious comments and memes by Indian Twitter brigade. IAS officer Awanish Sharan replied to the tweet with a photograph that carried the possible rear side of the pants.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan cracked a joke at the fashion choice, saying that if his mother saw these, she might take to sewing 2 to 4 sugar sacks to make pants.

माँ ना देख ले। दो चार तो ऐसी चीनी की पुरानी बोरियों से सील ही देगी 😄 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2020

A Twitter user suggested an improvement idea for the pants. She posted a picture of a tote bag made out of jute or rice sack, and said if some embroidery was done on the pants, it would look good.

ये creativity ज़रूर की थी कुछ साल पहले... Idea अच्छा है pant पर भी embroidery हो सकती है pic.twitter.com/Rfgo2Ip06K — Neelam Lodha (@NeelamLodha3) November 24, 2020

Here are some other replies to the post:

Merchandise came packed in jute gunny bags and a enterprising designer took two and stitched them together to make drawstring pants.The inner is cool Egyptian cotton so that your skin does not rip and tear off 😄😄 — Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot) November 24, 2020

Marlyn manroe was called out for her beauty, she has been told the she look stunning because she wear designer clothes. She wore a sack and did a photoshoot. Ever since it's obsession for designer. pic.twitter.com/TTTBIdL6iT — Akshita Laddha (@thatsal__) November 24, 2020

This is not the first time when a bizarre fashion choice has become viral on internet. Several other wardrobe choices had led to a meme fest on social media in the past.