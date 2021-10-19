Potency of Photosynthesis Can be Used to Keep Tadpoles Alive Without Breathing: Study

It may seem like something right out of a sci-fi novel, but scientists have managed to create a process with the help of which tadpoles do not need to rely on their ability to breathe to keep them alive. A team of German scientists from the Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, have published the results of their research in the latest issue of the journal iScience. The study revealed that the group of researchers injected photosynthetic algae into the tadpoles, which led to the creation of a symbiotic relationship between amphibians and microbe that kept the amphibians alive without any environmental oxygen. The breakthrough biological experiment has been explained by the scientists in their study as a concept that exploits transcardial injection and vascular distribution of unicellular green algae or cyanobacteria in the brain of tadpoles.

The study added that with the use of oxygen measurements in the brain ventricle, the researchers found that these microorganisms robustly produce sizable amounts of oxygen upon illumination. When the tadpoles found themselves in a severe hypoxic environment and their neuronal activity was completely ceased, the photosynthetic oxygen reliably provoked a restart and rescue of neuronal activity.

The results were obtained through the experiment, which involved depriving the tadpoles of oxygen until their brains shut down completely. Researchers then shined a light onto the water tank, activating the algae diffused into the tadpoles which caused the photosynthesis to produce oxygen.

Speaking to SciTechDaily, senior author Hans Straka said that the usage of algae actually produced so much oxygen that they could bring the nerve cells of the tadpoles in the experiment back to life. Starka further said that for many people, this new discovery may sound like science fiction, but for them and the team of researchers it is an example of the right combination of biological schemes and biological principles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.