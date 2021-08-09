Poultry Utopia? KFC Launches House of Harland, A Chicken-themed Staycation In London

If eating fried chicken and staying in London is your dream, then the American fast food giant KFC’s latest announcement is for you. Last week, KFC announced that it is launching a staycation at House of Harland in London for one superfan who will be given a chance to spend a night in what is being dubbed as the “place for die-hard chicken lovers.”

The exclusive KFC-themed apartment includes a private cinema room, a ‘Press For Chicken’ button, and Hot Winger Arcade Machine. In its latest advertisement campaign, KFC will conduct an annual Superfan Search and launch the staycation, House of Harland. Selected superfans will be treated like royalty. The press release by the fast-food giant mentioned that guests will be personally picked up in a Black Cadillac which they like to call the Colonelmobile. On reaching the House of Harland, guests will be greeted by their very own ‘Chick-In’ clerk whose sole purpose will be to make the stay a pleasure.

As the guests will be taken to room number 11, they will have a chance to indulge in the complimentary botanical-infused self-care essentials or watch one of the movies playing in the cinema room. From bedding to wallpaper to an Arcade Machine and towel, the rooms will be decorated in drumsticks detail.

The ultimate KFC apartment. Yes, you can stay there. And yes, it has a ‘Press to order KFC’ button 🤤🍗Bookings for the House of Harland are available from 11am on 11 August through @hotelsdotcomuk pic.twitter.com/cAzZxlXrYJ — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) August 3, 2021

The staycation will also provide superfans with a chicken concierge service at their fingertips quite literally, with the provision of ‘press for chicken button’.

If the offer is enticing enough for chicken consumers, then they can make their bookings this week. The special KFC-themed rooms are available to book exclusively on Hotels.com from 11am on August 11 for just £111(Rs 11,429.68) per room per night. All of the proceeds from the bookings made will go towards the KFC Foundation, which the press release mentions will support grassroots organisations across the United Kingdom who are empowering young people to utilise their potential and build a positive future. The House of Harland will be open for bookings for 11 nights between August 18 and August 29.

