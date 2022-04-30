These 'Power Cut' Memes are Helping Desi Twitter Chill Out as Mercury Soars

Long power cuts amid a scorching heatwave have got India in a tizzy. Coal production is up in April but the country’s power demand is also at a record high. As several states across the country kept on facing hours-long power cuts, government-backed coal mining giant Coal India Limited reported that coal production rose by 27.2 per cent, while despatch rose by 5.8 per cent in April 2022 compared to same period last year, the ministry of coal has said. India’s power demand also touched a four-year high, the power ministry said in a separate statement. Under this circumstance, social media users are attempting to cool off with memes.

People from States facing power cut issue on a hot summer day #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/6cG1H1TGTg— sankastics (@runwal_sanket) April 30, 2022

When your mobile has 4% battery and there is a Powercut in your city. #PowerCrisis #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/bfkZ5n2CtM— Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) April 30, 2022

Electricity in my state in every 3-4 hour#PowerCut pic.twitter.com/OP3mLpI8nD— Ashish Thakur📈 (@ashishthakur183) April 29, 2022

Various states continued to grapple with power shortages on Friday amid soaring mercury pushing the demand higher while opposition parties blamed the Centre for coal shortages at thermal plants. As the heatwave continued to intensify, the country’s peak power demand met touched an all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday while the railways cancelled 42 passenger trains to facilitate coal freight movement, with South East Central Railway (SECR) division that covers the coal-producing regions cancelling 34 trains.

Meanwhile, as per data, since the onset of March, India experienced 26 heatwave days and as many as four spells of heatwaves. To top it off, a prediction of the IMD further stated that the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days (as of April 29).

“A rise of about two degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature (is) very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter,” the IMD noted.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.