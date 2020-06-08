'Power of Love': Couple Gets Married in the Middle of Black Lives Matter Protest in US

Last month, the killing of an African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops rocked the entire United States of America. Thousands of agitators took to the streets to condemn the police brutality. Several clips and images from the protests have gone viral since then, showing the scale of anger among people.

Recently, videos of a couple performing a wedding ceremony amid thousands of protestors have gone viral on Twitter.

The footage shows how the couple joined the protest march soon after getting married. Dressed in wedding attires, the couple named Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon can be seen kissing each other, while people are heard cheering them up.

A couple just got married along the protest route in Philly, and then immediately joined the march. pic.twitter.com/U5aPx3WOtJ — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 6, 2020

ABC News reported that the incident took place in Benjamin Franklin Parkway located in Philadelphia. Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the couple earlier decided to defer the larger wedding party to 2021. However, they later planned to get married at the scheduled date.

Kerry and Michael were aware of the ongoing protests, but they didn’t expect their marriage would take place midst the masses. “It ended up being a very powerful moment. Not only are we feeling the movement of the people ... but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time,” the bride told ABC News.

Kerry’s husband Michael added, “We all see this injustice. We all want to see this needle shift away from the status quo and ... that made this day more memorable in ways.”