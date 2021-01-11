Power Outage Plunged Pakistan Into Darkness, They Still Kept Twitter Lit with Memes

Pakistan on Sunday was plunged into darkness as almost a 18-hour long power outage took place.

Power supply was eventually restored across Pakistan Sunday after almost 18 hours. The electricity distribution system in the nation of more than 210 million people is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

The latest blackout, which lasted roughly 18 hours in most areas, was caused by "an engineering fault" in southern Pakistan at 11:41 pm local time on Saturday (1841 GMT), which tripped the system and caused power plants to shut down, power minister Omar Ayub Khan told a press conference in Islamabad.

Experts were however trying to determine the precise details of what happened as well as "the exact location of the fault," the power minister said, adding that it would take time as the area was still covered in dense fog.

While the outage continued, much like their Indian counterparts, Pakistanis took to Twitter and made light of the situation - with memes.

"Nationwide power outage in Pakistan"Meanwhile Pindi Boiz: pic.twitter.com/QgHrcpMKMB — zig (@theekhehai) January 9, 2021

Power outage in the rest of world: Its midnight anyway, let's just go to sleepPower outage in Pakistan: MUST STAY UP TO MAKE MEMES ABOUT THIS AND EXHAUST MY BATTERY — Bissmah Mehmud (@bissmahmehmud) January 9, 2021

Country BIOS is getting updated after this nationwide #poweroutage From tomorrow morning new Pakistan will rise. pic.twitter.com/hbjMzrH4Po — RAZA KHAN (@RAZAKHA97494745) January 9, 2021

A spokesman from the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) reported that "all 500KV and 200KV grid stations and transmission lines have started supplying electricity" and that "the power supply has been restored across Pakistan."

There were no immediate reports of disruption at hospitals, which often rely on backup generators.

Netblocks, which monitors internet outages, said web connectivity in the country "collapsed" as a result of the blackout.

The outage marked Pakistan's second major power breakdown in less than three years. In May 2018, power was partially disrupted for more than nine hours.

In 2015, an apparent rebel attack on a key power line plunged around 80 percent of Pakistan into darkness.

That blackout, one of the worst in Pakistan's history, caused electricity to be cut in major cities nationwide, including Islamabad, and even affected one of the country's international airports.