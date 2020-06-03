Powerful LGBTQ Films That Need to be on Your Watch List This Pride Month

June is officially here, and it is time to celebrate the pride month.

As we celebrate the month at the safety of our homes this year, you can mark it by watching TV series and movies dedicated to the cause of LGBTQ+. Several filmmakers and actors have been struggling to put the cause of rainbow identity in front of everyone through their art. This pride month, let’s celebrate all the sexual preferences by watching these five powerful movies:

Fire

Filmmaker Deepa Mehta has conveyed messages on some of the most powerful issues through her movies. One of these include Fire, depicting the story of two sisters-in-laws, who discover their sexual love for each other after living under the same roof. Though they live in an orthodox family, the duo manages to find time for each other and express their love. The lead characters are played by Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das.

Jose

The movie, set in Guatemala, depicts the story of the 10-year-old Jose who falls in love with a migrant named Luis from the rural Caribbean coast. While Jose spends his life in a religious and socially conservative society, his unexpected relationship journey changes him completely.

Kapoor and Sons







The 2016-movie directed by Shakun Batra had put the scenarios that a family faces when they realize that their favorite son is a gay. While they eventually stop talking and deny accepting it, they ends up realizing that it is okay to be a homosexual.



Moonlight

The movie is one of the best representations of LGBTQ+ identity films. It features the story of an African-American boy and its journey of realising sexual orientation.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan







In India, homosexuality is often treated as a curse which is thought curable through various prayers. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer movie deals with a similar scenario and reveals how a gay couple ends up convincing their parents.