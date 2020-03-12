Powerful Photo of Sania Mirza with Son and Tennis Racket During Fed Cup is Breaking Internet

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently played against Indonesia at the Fed Cup tournament held in Dubai on March 8. While India went on to win the match, an image from the match depicting Mirza with her little son Izhaan.

Taken just before the match, the image shows Mirza dressed in costume and straddling her son in her right arm while holding a tennis racket in the other. The powerful image has been going viral on social media.

"My life in a picture I wouldn’t have it any other way," Mirza wrote on social media while sharingthe adorable yet powerful photo. "This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be," she wrote.

My life in a picture ❤️I wouldn’t hav it any other way Allhamdulillah

This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be #izzy pic.twitter.com/UMIpkPgIn8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2020

Mirza gave birth to Izhaan in 2018 after marrying Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. After her pregnancy, Mirza returned to playing in 2020 after a two-year gap. The former doubles world number one made a winning return at Hobart International earlier in January.

In a first, Mirza, who has six Grand Slam titles to her name, beat Indonesia 2-1 in Dubai, leading India into the playoffs. However, the image went even more viral than news of the spectacular victory.

Social media was flooded with praise for the star mom. Many celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Rakshanda Khan and others commnted on Mirza's Instagram post. Twitter was also full of praise with many congratulating Mirza for the win as well as the elan with which she was dealing with motherhood.

More power to you ma'am, You make India proud ❤ — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) March 12, 2020