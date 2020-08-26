'PP and E?': Donald Trump Jr. Trolled for Mispronouncing PPE Kit at the RNC

To campaign for the US Presidential Elections 2002, Donald Trump’s family accompanied him to the Republican National Convention. The RNC 2020 is turning out to be one of the most memorable conventions in US history, thanks to the key campaigners for Trump and Mike Pence.

Instead of being known for remarkable speeches, this convention will go down in history as one of the most hilarious conventions, especially for Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle’s choice of words and tone. Trump Jr. reportedly didn’t know how to pronounce PPE, one of the most essential commodities in the healthcare system currently.

While concluding his speech at the RNC 2020, Trump Jr talked about coronavirus pandemic on Monday night. He claimed that President Trump "acted quickly and ensured ventilators got to hospitals that needed them most" after the coronavirus spread in the US. The claim comes at a time when America is facing the highest number of COVID-19 cases across the world.

He also added that President Trump delivered "PP and E to our brave frontline workers". Yes, you read it right! He mispronounced PPE (personal protective equipment) as 'P,P and E'. While some might call it a slip of tongue, we wonder how a person who regularly keeps updates about the healthcare system can add an 'and' to the single word being used frequently.

US First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday made a case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.

Melania's speech, however, was laced with broken English - something which didn't go down too well on the viewers.

A lot of them pointedly called out how her English was poor, and how four years in the White House had fixed nothing.