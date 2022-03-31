Noida's Midnight Runner Gets Rs 2.5 Lakh from Shoppers Stop for Mother's Treatment

We are all familiar with Pradeep Mehra, the running teen from Noida who became popular overnight after filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared a video of him sprinting along the road at midnight. In the video, Kapri offers Pradeep a ride home several times but gets turned down every time. The 19-year-old Pradeep is on a mission to join the Indian Army, for which he runs 10 km from his workplace in Noida sector-16 to his home in Barola village in Sector-49 after he finishes his work at a McDonald’s outlet to practise and stay fit. Wishes have been pouring in from netizens for Pradeep. Now, Shoppers Stop, an Indian departmental store chain, has gifted the midnight runner a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to help out with his mother’s treatment and also for pursuing his dreams.

Midnight runner #PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support. Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams. God bless you guys❤️ pic.twitter.com/uRxck0S2bf— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 30, 2022

The 19-year-old Pradeep’s mother is admitted in a hospital and he lives with his brother. After running all the way home, the boy cooks meals for himself and his brother. In the first video shared by Kapri, when the filmmaker offers him to go have dinner with him at his house, Pradeep turns that down, too, saying his brother would be left hungry in that case.

Thanks to @Shoppersstoop! But there are many people in the country like Pradeep Mehra, who are in the situation and circumstances in the country today, there are many people like Pradeep Mehra, why should we do such a situation that such a situation does not come and everyone..— A.K.ROY. (@royak777) March 31, 2022

You have a huge contribution to make in solving the problem of this young child. Sir, you also have a slot. He is also able to complete the work with full search🙏🙏🙏💚— Shaik taimur BIN tabrez official account🇮🇳🇶🇦 (@Shaiktabrez7891) March 30, 2022

It's a great initiative & development.. However I think it's not fair on other several young boys & girls who have been working equally hard in their lives.. Why the company should support only this young boy ?— Ayan Das (@Ayanalysis) March 30, 2022

Awww 😊— Neeloo Sherpa, IPS 🇮🇳 (@Neelsher) March 30, 2022

👏🙏🏻— Aditi Rajput (@RajputAditi) March 30, 2022

Recently, Pradeep also got an offer of help from retired Army General Satish Dua, who tweeted: “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I’ve interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind."

