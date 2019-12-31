Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' Makes It To Barack Obama's Favorite Music List Of 2019

Barack Obama shares his annual list of favorites, and after books and web shows and movies, he recently took to sharing his favorite list of music.

The former President of the United States list was met with much anticipation - Obama had begun publishing lists of book recommendations in 2015, while he was still in office. He served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

The first black president of the US, who is himself an author and an avid reader, had said literature and art were the "fabric that helps make up a life".

Sharing the list on Twitter, Obama wrote how he hopes there's a track or two there that 'does the trick.'

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."

Artists like Lizzo, Beyonce, Solange and Frank Ocean also made it to Obama's list, but hidden betweeen them was a single artist from India - Prateek Kuhad!

Prateek Kuhad who has recently been gaining popularity and fame for his music with 'cold/mess' which went viral after its release in 2018, has moved from playing single-stage music at indie concerts like Weekender, to hosting his own full-fledged world-wide concert tours, has quickly become a favorite.

After the list came out, Prateek Kuhad reposted it on his official Facebook page, sharing what an honor it was.

"This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."

Prateek Kuhad is currently on his winter tour, Supermoon, through India and the United States.

His fans also did not disappoint, and had more than a hundred words for him.

We also wonder if Obama's heart feels 'like a mess,' when he listens to the song.

