“Your height might be short, but your dreams must be big," says the world’s shortest competitive bodybuilder (male), Pratik Vitthal Mohite from Maharashtra. A video uploaded by Guinness World Records on YouTube shows the inspiring journey of the man who is 3 feet 4 inches tall.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npwYzdrksVk

Pratik was born with short arms and legs. He started bodybuilding after he saw his uncle doing the same. He participated in a competitive event for the first time in 2016. “It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and it’s such an honour to achieve it. I’m very happy and till now this will be my biggest achievement in my career," says Pratik. He has arrived at this stage after years of hard work. In the beginning, he found it difficult to pick up the equipment because of his small hands. But he persevered and found a way out.

The Guinness Records website says that he maintains a strict training regime. His morning kicks off early with a 30-minute run.

After a healthy breakfast, which consists of special diet food, Pratik hits the gym for two hours. He snaps some shots for his Instagram while training, keeping his followers updated on his progress. Another 30-minute run in the evening concludes his day.

Pratik wants to pass on the message that nothing is impossible in the world. We can achieve anything through dedication, he tells those who have similar bodies to his.

