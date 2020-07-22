Pratishtha Deveshwar Scripts History, Becomes First Indian on Wheelchair to Make it to Oxford University

There is no substitute to hardwork and determination, and Pratishtha Deveshwar’s story is a testimony to this. She will soon be a student of Public Policy at The University of Oxford. What makes her even more special is the fact that she will be the first person on a wheelchair from India to have made it to the prestigious university.

Pratishtha had shared the happy news on Twitter. She has also put the picture of her Certificate of Offer, saying, “Thrilled to share that I'll be pursuing Masters in Public Policy from the University of Oxford! From the ICU where I fought for my life, to being the first wheelchair-user from India to get into Oxford-it has been a rollercoaster ride! I want to thank you all for your support!”

Thrilled to share that I'll be pursuing Masters in Public Policy from the University of Oxford!From the ICU where I fought for my life,to being the first wheelchair-user from India to get into Oxford-it has been a rollercoaster ride! I want to thank you all for your support!❤ pic.twitter.com/1K4t1D1jYM — Pratishtha Deveshwar (@iiampratishtha) June 15, 2020

Pratishtha had met with an accident at the age of 13 when she was on her way to Chandigarh from Hoshiarpur. In the accident, she broke her spinal cord and became paralyzed from the chest down.

It is only for her graduation that Pratishtha came out of her house. She was home schooled till class 12 and for her Bachelor’s degree she came to Delhi from Hoshiarpur. She had managed to secure her seat in Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University in the Indian capital.