Prawn Curry to Vada Pav, This Mumbai Woman is 'Cooking' up a Storm at 64

While most people think of retirement plans in their 60s, a 64-year-old woman from Mumbai decided to follow her passion. This is the inspiring tale of a sexagenarian named Nirmala Hegde who founded a home-delivery food outlet Aai’s Kitchen, in Mumbai. Being a chef, Hegde cooks herself and serves the home-cooked food to many Mumbaikars, as reported by The Quint. For Hegde, the idea to start a food outlet came during the first lockdown. Realizing that her building staff were not allowed to leave the premises and hence could not get home-cooked food, Hegde decided to step in. She began providing food to security guards of her building while she also used to send food to her son Gautam’s friends. With the lockdown imposed, most people were working from home and were finding it difficult to prepare food without maids.

Reportedly, Gautam’s friends were hooked to the food prepared by Hegde especially because they were missing their ‘maa ke haath ka khana’. Wanting to have more of Hegde’s food, the friends suggested that she start selling the dishes so that they would order it.

Soon, Hegde kicked off her journey and started a small venture. To her surprise, she witnessed an overwhelming demand for her food on the first day itself and struggled to keep up with the orders. “We made appams the first day, and we got so many orders that the flour got over,” she was quoted as saying.

Hegde, who is fondly known as Aai, said that she expected not more than 20 plates order on the first day. But, she added that the orders soon reached 80 plates as they started feeding their customers. “That gave us a lot of encouragement,” she said.

According to Hegde, she was delighted with the response as well as the earnings she received from it. Treating Mumbaikars with her wholesome food, Hegde earned Rs 8,000 in two days, which was the highest-earning of her life. She said, “I was shocked but also very happy, finally I felt like even I can do something.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.