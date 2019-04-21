Take the pledge to vote

5-min read

'Pray for Sri Lanka': Indian Politicians, Actors, Sportspersons Condemn Blasts on Twitter

The magnitude and cruelty of the blasts have shaken the international community, cutting across borders and religions, the people have been flooding social media with messages of condolence, anger and solidarity for Sri Lankans.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
'Pray for Sri Lanka': Indian Politicians, Actors, Sportspersons Condemn Blasts on Twitter
Source: AP
As two deadly blasts rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and Batticaloa in Sri Lanka, killing at least 185 people, Indians have come out in large numbers to express solidarity for the neighbouring country.

Six serial blasts occurred at 8.45 a.m. (local time) on Easter service across churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticalo. Other locations that were targeted include the high-end Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel.

The magnitude and cruelty of the blasts have shaken the international community, cutting across borders and religions, the people have been flooding social media with messages of condolence, anger, solidarity and comfort in order to stand with Sri Lanka in this tough time.

In India, politicians, actors, sportspersons and celebrities from nearly all walks of life havecommented on the incident, expressing their grief, horror and support for the victims as well as the government of Sri Lanka.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External affairs Minister Sushma Swraaj as well as senior leaders cutting across parties, many from the political fraternity tweeted their condolences and condemnation.







Sportspersons including cricketers who are often in Sri Lanka due to matches and share a warm relationship with several Sri Lankan players and administrative officials took to Twitter in droves.















Bollywood personalities, actors, musicians others from the entertainment industry also expressed shock and grievance.


































Others including writers, journalists and commentators also weighed in.








The Indian High Commission of India put out a message for Indians and other victims.It released helpline numbers that victims or others could call on in case they are affected by the attacks.




Meanwhile, reports of yet another bomb blast are coming in from Sri Lanka's Dehiwala, where two people have been reportedly been killed.

