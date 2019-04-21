'Pray for Sri Lanka': Indian Politicians, Actors, Sportspersons Condemn Blasts on Twitter

Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2019

Shocked & saddened by news of church & hotel bombings in SriLanka. Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land. https://t.co/eU1gKjuOnp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2019

Saddened and shocked at the disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. All forms of violence are unacceptable. Easter is a Festival of Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the grieving families — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by the blasts in #SriLanka. We stand as one with our neighbours in this hour of trouble 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lqTp8Xo9NY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2019

Shocked to hear about the terror attacks in #SriLanka. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected! Stay strong! 🙏 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka .My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the news from Sri Lanka on Easter! Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families. May they be given more strength! 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2019

What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ??? #SriLanka — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 21, 2019

Heartbreaking news coming from #SriLanka. We stand in solidarity with Sri Lankans at this hour of grief. May God give strength to the families who lost their dear ones. My thoughts and prayers with them — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) April 21, 2019

OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamongrand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 21, 2019

Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected ❤ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 21, 2019

Why are we waking up to news like this every other day. Praying for people affected by the blasts in #SriLanka 💔 — Sunainaa (@TheSunainaa) April 21, 2019

Inhumane to say the least to target people gathered to pray n celebrate Easter ! To what level has humanity fallen down to #disgusting #srilanka #SriLankaBlast #Easter #EasterSunday #Shame — Pooja Chopra (@Pooja_Chopra_) April 21, 2019

Heartbreaking & tragic news from #SriLanka Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! 😔😔😔😔 What is the world coming to????? Prayers & strength to the victims & families.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #SriLankaTerrorAttack — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 21, 2019

Can we all be together and save humanity? Shocked. #SriLanka — Ashu (@AshwiniDodani) April 21, 2019

It's a devastating #EasterSunday for people in #SriLanka Keep them in your prayers today. — Bindu Rai (@BinduRai) April 21, 2019

As two deadly blasts rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and Batticaloa in Sri Lanka, killing at least 185 people, Indians have come out in large numbers to express solidarity for the neighbouring country.Six serial blasts occurred at 8.45 a.m. (local time) on Easter service across churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticalo. Other locations that were targeted include the high-end Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel.The magnitude and cruelty of the blasts have shaken the international community, cutting across borders and religions, the people have been flooding social media with messages of condolence, anger, solidarity and comfort in order to stand with Sri Lanka in this tough time.In India, politicians, actors, sportspersons and celebrities from nearly all walks of life havecommented on the incident, expressing their grief, horror and support for the victims as well as the government of Sri Lanka.From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External affairs Minister Sushma Swraaj as well as senior leaders cutting across parties, many from the political fraternity tweeted their condolences and condemnation.Sportspersons including cricketers who are often in Sri Lanka due to matches and share a warm relationship with several Sri Lankan players and administrative officials took to Twitter in droves.Bollywood personalities, actors, musicians others from the entertainment industry also expressed shock and grievance.Others including writers, journalists and commentators also weighed in.The Indian High Commission of India put out a message for Indians and other victims.It released helpline numbers that victims or others could call on in case they are affected by the attacks.Meanwhile, reports of yet another bomb blast are coming in from Sri Lanka's Dehiwala, where two people have been reportedly been killed.