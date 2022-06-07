Prayagraj Man Lands in Hospital After Viagra Overdose, May Have a 'Bulge' for Life

A newly married man in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj landed in a hospital after he overdosed on Viagra, which is a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. According to reports, the man got married a few months back. On the advice of his friends, he started popping Viagra pills. He consumed the medicine more than the recommended quantity, which lead to an overdose and subsequent hospitalisation. The man consumed as much as 200 mg of the drug daily, nearly four times the prescribed amount. He ended up with an erection that did not subside even after 20 days. After getting frustrated with the series of events, his wife left him and returned to her maternal home.

After much requests and pressure from the man’s family, she returned but again left after admitting her husband to a hospital. Doctors successfully performed penile prosthesis surgery on the man. The man will soon be able to lead a normal life, but he has a problem that will last a lifetime.

According to the doctors, though the man can have children, the tension in his private part will never subside, hence, he will have to forever wear a tight cloth to hide the bulge, India Today reported.

Viagra should be consumed following a doctor’s prescription. It is advised that people should not simply pop viagra pills as it can have a negative impact on the other parts of the body. Reports even suggest that viagra overdose can be toxic for the cells in the eye.

According to the report, published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, a man in his mid-50s, drank a 30-millilitre bottle of liquid sildenafil all at once – which is about 10 times the recommended dose. After a few days, he started to encounter eye problems — which didn’t go away.

“Tests showed that the man had problems with his retinal cells, which are the light-sensitive cells at the back of the eye that convert light into electrical signals that are sent to the brain,” the report stated, adding that there is no treatment for this medical problem.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.