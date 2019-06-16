Praying to the Rain Gods? Priests in Varanasi Perform 'Aarti' Before India-Pakistan Match

And, it's here - the most awaited match of the ICC Cricket World Cup so far. India will be facing Pakistan for the first time this World Cup and to say that Indians are anxious would be an understatement.

Also, here's a fun fact. India has faced Pakistan in six matches in the cricket world cu; yet, India has never lost to Pakistan so far. Not surprising. But that's not why tensions are high among fans on both sides of the border.

This world cup season, four have been called off before the teams even got a chance to play. Sadly, we aren’t even halfway through the tournament. If predictions are to be believed, the rains might play the spoilsport today as well. Manchester is expecting rain today and the India-Pakistan clash may very well be delayed. At this point, all we can really do is hope and pray that the rains spare the match Indian and Pakistani cricket fans have been waiting for. Mercy of the rain gods, eh?

Turns out, priests in Varanasi had the same thought.

In a tweet by ANI, photos show priests performing aarti ahead of the match.

They can be seen taking a dip in the holy Ganga, while holding the Indian flag in their hands, as the aarti is performed. Who knows, they might be offering prayers to the rain gods as well.

Clearly, the 'josh' is high for all cricket fans and we can't wait for the match to begin. That is, if the rains choose to not get in the way.